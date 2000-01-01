Award-winning mobile banking
Vivid has been rated with the highest score “Sehr gut” by Handelsblatt, Germany’s no. 1 business and financial journal.
Investments
with just one click
Grow your wealth and invest in fractions of your favorite companies with 3000+ Stocks and ETFs with no commission. For investing in fractions of US stocks and ETFs, we convert EUR to USD at a live currency exchange rate with low flat markup.
Please note that when you buy a fractional stock or ETF you enter into Over-the-Counter (OTC) Bilateral Agreement. Therefore, you do not own the underlying asset.
Invest in 300+ crypto coins
You only need a Vivid Account and €1 to invest in available crypto assets.
Earn cashback on what matters to you
Every month select up to 6 cashback categories and earn up to €140 per month with Vivid. Make your cashback smart. Your cashback is automatically stored in your Stock Rewards Pocket and grows when your chosen company stock increases in value. So all you do is watch your money multiply!
Joerg, 21
Student, Berlin. Spends €1200/m.
All purchases
40%
Books
20%
Digital products
25%
Fast food
15%
Cashback with Prime and stock rewards
€63
/month
Sort your finances with multiple accounts for different purposes
Manage your money easily: savings, travel money in other currencies, investments and much more. Create a pocket for any purpose for free!
Use each pocket like a separate account
Instantly link your card to any pocket. Transfer money between pockets and use them in the same way as you use your main account.
Share pockets with the people you love
Share any of your pockets with your friends and family. Easily set up access rights for your pocket members. Save and spend together.
A brand-new level of security
Get an extra-secure card
Your physical card doesn’t contain your card number, expiry date and CVV and your card details are securely stored in the app. Even if you lose your card, your details are still safe.
Protected by biometrics
Our advanced security technologies are here to protect you. Your card and account are protected by fingerprint, face recognition and PIN-code.
Control your card in one tap
Get notified in real time
Mobile banking you can trust
Your investments are safeguarded
Your investments are protected under the German Investor Compensation Scheme. Please read the specific conditions that apply.
€100,000 Guarantee on all your deposits
Your money is protected up to €100,000 under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS).
Empowered by Solaris SE
Solaris SE is a fully regulated European bank authorized and supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
Empowered by CM Equity AG
CM Equity AG is a german fully regulated investment broker authorized and supervised by Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).