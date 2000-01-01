Businessnew
Let your money grow
Join the 500,000+ people growing their long-term wealth with Vivid. Vivid is more than personal banking for yourself – manage your finances with friends and family, earn cashback on everyday spending, invest instantly and enjoy state-of-the-art digital banking services. Finally, all your financial needs in one app.
Show QR-code to download an app
Vivid
Partners

Award-winning mobile banking

Vivid has been rated with the highest score “Sehr gut” by Handelsblatt, Germany’s no. 1 business and financial journal.

Investments

with just one click

Grow your wealth and invest in fractions of your favorite companies with 3000+ Stocks and ETFs with no commission. For investing in fractions of US stocks and ETFs, we convert EUR to USD at a live currency exchange rate with low flat markup.

Please note that when you buy a fractional stock or ETF you enter into Over-the-Counter (OTC) Bilateral Agreement. Therefore, you do not own the underlying asset.

Start investing

Learn more →

Invest in 300+ crypto coins

You only need a Vivid Account and €1 to invest in available crypto assets.

Start investing

Learn more →

Earn cashback on what matters to you

Every month select up to 6 cashback categories and earn up to €140 per month with Vivid. Make your cashback smart. Your cashback is automatically stored in your Stock Rewards Pocket and grows when your chosen company stock increases in value. So all you do is watch your money multiply!

Get started

Learn more →

Joerg, 21

Student, Berlin. Spends €1200/m.

All purchases

40%

Books

20%

Digital products

25%

Fast food

15%

Cashback with Prime and stock rewards

€63

/month

Sort your finances with multiple accounts for different purposes

Manage your money easily: savings, travel money in other currencies, investments and much more. Create a pocket for any purpose for free!

Get the app

Learn more →

Use each pocket like a separate account

Instantly link your card to any pocket. Transfer money between pockets and use them in the same way as you use your main account.

Share pockets with the people you love

Share any of your pockets with your friends and family. Easily set up access rights for your pocket members. Save and spend together.

A brand-new level of security

Get started

Learn more →

Get an extra-secure card

Your physical card doesn’t contain your card number, expiry date and CVV and your card details are securely stored in the app. Even if you lose your card, your details are still safe.

Protected by biometrics

Our advanced security technologies are here to protect you. Your card and account are protected by fingerprint, face recognition and PIN-code.

Control your card in one tap

Get notified in real time

Learn more →

Mobile banking you can trust

Your investments are safeguarded

Your investments are protected under the  German Investor Compensation Scheme. Please read the specific conditions that apply.

€100,000 Guarantee on all your deposits

Your money is protected up to €100,000 under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS).

Empowered by Solaris SE

Solaris SE is a fully regulated European bank authorized and supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Empowered by CM Equity AG

CM Equity AG is a german fully regulated investment broker authorized and supervised by Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Credit
Vivid NownewBack UpOverdraftAuto SplitFree Up
Rewards
CashbackShopper
Plans & Cards
Vivid Prime🔥 hotCardsPlans
Invest
CryptoCatalogStocks and ETFsPrecious metalsSaving plans
Benefits
Checking accountsManage money with budgetingControl SubscriptionsStay secure
Payments
Pay & send money instantlySave on travelPay with Apple PayPay with Google Pay
Company
BlogAbout usCareersPressHelpContact usSpeak Up
BusinessnewInsurance servicesBug bounty program
Legal Documents
Imprint
Privacy policy
Insurance services
Notice according to § 2 section 10 of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz (KWG)
Vivid Money GmbH offers the brokerage of transactions on the purchase and sale of financial instruments in the areas of foreign exchange in accordance with § 1 section 1a sentence 2 no. 1 of the KWG exclusively in the name and for the account of the Solaris SE. Vivid Money GmbH is recorded as "tied agent" of Solaris SE within the meaning of § 2 section 20 of the KWG in the register which is kept by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The register can be accessed under www.bafin.de.